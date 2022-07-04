IMCD Targets Major Expansion in Bangladesh With a New Office and Application Laboratory

The new set-up will support in augmenting the company’s Food & Nutrition offerings across Bangladesh.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India To strengthen its capabilities and to further amplify its presence across the globe, IMCD, a global leader in the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announced the opening of its Dhaka office, and Food & Nutrition Application Laboratory. The new facilities will be spread across two storeys – the office will be located on one floor, while the other floor will be dedicated to the Food & Nutrition Application Laboratory.

“The Bangladesh market offers enormous opportunities for business in major segments across Food & Nutrition, Coatings & Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles, and Advanced Materials. One of the fastest-growing economies in the world, Bangladesh has an emerging middle-class population with rising income. This opportunity for growth reinforces our commitment towards expanding our operations in this region,” said Amit Hirani, Managing Director, IMCD India and IMCD Bangladesh.

By expanding its capabilities in Bangladesh, IMCD will offer a steadfast support mechanism, thereby paving the way for substantial growth opportunities for its existing and potential business partners. The state-of-the-art Food & Nutrition Application Laboratory will help in providing insightful application support, enabling food producers to develop complex ingredient formulations and generate on-trend food and beverage solutions.

This application laboratory will cater to Bakery, Beverage, Confectionery, Savoury, Dairy & Nutrition segments and will provide innovative concepts and technical solutions for our customers in these categories.

“Considering there are a lot of opportunities in the Bangladesh market, we will focus on developing prototypes to inspire our customers with ingredients from our best-in-class supplier partners, thereby optimising the costs with standardised processes. Through our expertise and knowledge, we are committed to providing sound recommendations and solutions to our customers. As we enhance our capabilities, we take immense pride in the technical expertise we possess locally and within the group across all the sectors we operate,” continues Hirani.

Emmanuel Colette, Business Group Director, Food & Nutrition APAC, IMCD Group, said, “Through this investment and thanks to our IMCD Food & Nutrition expertise, we are extremely pleased to offer all Food players in Bangladesh a unique opportunity to accelerate their growth through differentiation and innovation. We do value a high level of reactivity and a deep understanding of local market expectations as a key success factor for our stakeholders. Being closer to our customers and prospects in Bangladesh is then crucial for IMCD Food & Nutrition and its partners. The extension of our technical capabilities in such a vibrant market comes as another cornerstone in our IMCD successful journey in South Asia.” IMCD started its Bangladesh operations in the last quarter of 2020 as a distribution company covering a range of market sectors such as Food & Nutrition, Coatings & Construction, Advanced Materials. The Food & Nutrition Application Laboratory will be open for customer visits via prior appointments round the year.

About IMCD Group The IMCD Group, based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, is a global market leader in the marketing, sales, and distribution of speciality chemicals and ingredients. Its result-driven professionals provide market-focused solutions to suppliers and customers across EMEA, Americas and Asia-Pacific, offering comprehensive product portfolios ranging from home, industrial and institutional care, beauty and personal care, food and nutrition and pharmaceuticals to lubricants and energy, coatings and construction, advanced materials, and synthesis.

The IMCD Group realised revenues of EUR 3,435 million in 2021 with more than 3,700 employees in over 50 countries. IMCD's dedicated team of technical and commercial experts work in close partnership to tailor best-in-class solutions and provide value through expertise for around 56,000 customers and a diverse range of world-class suppliers. IMCD shares are traded at Euronext, Amsterdam (IMCD).

For further information, please visit www.imcdgroup.com To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: (From Left to Right) - Md. Sohan Parvez, Chief Manager, Sales, Food & Nutrition, IMCD Bangladesh; Mr. Masud Rana, Manager, Application Development, Food & Nutrition, IMCD Bangladesh; Mr. Gaurav Agarwal, Sales Manager, T&W, Bangladesh, Givaudan; Ms. Loretta Furniss, Taste Manager, EMEA, IMCD Group; Mr. Emmanuel Colette, Business Group Director, Food & Nutrition APAC, IMCD Group; Mr. Fergus Johnson, Business Group Director – MEAF and Taste Director – EMEA, Food & Nutrition, IMCD Group; Mr. Amit Hirani, Managing Director, IMCD India & IMCD Bangladesh; Mrs. Paramita Sarkar, Commercial Director, Taste & Wellbeing, South Asia, Givaudan; Mr. Antoine Khalil, Regional Head, Taste and Wellbeing, SAMEA, Givaudan; Mr. AtanuSikdar, Business Manager, T&W, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka, Givaudan; Mr. Devapriyo Chakravarty, Technical & Insights, T&W, South Asia, Givaudan.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)