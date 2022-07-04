Left Menu

Nissan Motor India appoints Mohan Wilson as Director Marketing

He will report to Adam Paterson, Managing Director Nissan Australia, it added.Padmanabhan will be based in Australia.As part of his new role, Wilson will focus on transformation of the India business on future product strategy for India, build a strong brand with a focus on customer experience and will leverage his experience gained at Nissan Motor Corporations Global HQ office in Yokohama, Japan, the company said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 11:01 IST
Nissan Motor India appoints Mohan Wilson as Director Marketing
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Automaker Nissan Motor India on Monday said it has appointed Mohan Wilson as Director of Marketing, Product and Customer Experience effective July 1. Wilson, who was the head of Global Marketing Planning at Nissan Motor Corporation's premium car brand INFINITI at its global headquarter in Japan, succeeds Sriram Padmanabhan, the company said in a statement. He will report to Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava and will be based in Chennai.

Padmanabhan, who has overseen the successful launch of the Nissan Magnite in India as Director Marketing, Product and Customer Experience, has been appointed Director Marketing, Product and Customer Experience for Nissan Motor Australia, the statement added. He will report to Adam Paterson, Managing Director Nissan Australia, it added.

Padmanabhan will be based in Australia.

As part of his new role, Wilson will focus on ''transformation of the India business on future product strategy for India, build a strong brand with a focus on customer experience and will leverage his experience gained at Nissan Motor Corporation's Global HQ office in Yokohama, Japan'', the company said. Commenting on Wilson's appointment, Srivastava said ''his global exposure on premium cars would be key to build Nissan brand with a focus on customer experience on Nissan next transformation''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA; U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon third round; Golf-Casey latest to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022