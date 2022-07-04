Left Menu

Bus falls into gorge, 16 killed in Kullu

Eds adding details, reax ShimlaManali, Jul 4 PTI Sixteen passengers, including some school children, were killed as a private bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district on Monday, district officials said. The bus was carrying over 30 passengers, including several school children, they added.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-07-2022 11:58 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 11:57 IST
Bus falls into gorge, 16 killed in Kullu
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Sixteen passengers, including some school children, were killed as a private bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday, district officials said. The bus was on its way to Sainj from Shainsher when it fell into the gorge at a hairpin bend near Jangla village at around 8.30 am, they added. The bus was carrying over 30 passengers, including several school children, they added. The deceased were yet to be identified.

The president and prime minister have condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

President Ram Nath Kovind said he was distressed to learn about the death of students and other people in the accident.

Condoling the loss of lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the incident.

The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each, the prime minister's office said in a tweet.

