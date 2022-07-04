World Bank approves US$100m to support Fiji’s recovery from shocks of COVID-19

The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors has approved US$100 million (approximately FJ$218 million) to support Fiji's ongoing recovery from the immense shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic that exacerbated the impacts of recent natural disasters.

The Fiji Recovery and Resilience Second Development Policy Financing is the second of a two-part series of budget support to promote a private sector-driven recovery, strengthen climate resilience, improve the management of public finances and mobilize tax revenue.

"The pandemic has had deep and lasting impacts on all countries; yet tourism-reliant economies like Fiji have felt these impacts disproportionately," said Stephen Ndegwa, World Bank Country Director, Papua New Guinea and Pacific Islands. "This financing builds on our earlier support for delivering increased jobs. We now have an opportunity to not only support Fiji's recovery, but to also prepare Fiji to better take advantage of opportunities in the future."

The reform program supported through this operation boosts Fiji's recovery and resilience, including through:

Engagement of women's groups and local communities to rehabilitate degraded lands, especially forests and coastal areas, and improve their ability to manage climate-related risks and disasters;

Strengthening of institutional arrangement for delivering early warning systems for natural disasters;

Further efforts to spur investments and expand the use of digital payments;

Further strengthening of management of public finances and debt while increasing tax revenue.

"The climate crisis is upon us and intensifying and every dollar spent now on adaptation will spare us from far higher costs in the years to come. Fiji is not wasting this vital window to prepare our people and communities –– in fact, our entire recovery is purpose-built around resilience and long-term economic stability and sustainability," said Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, Fijian Attorney-General and Minister for Economy. "This support from the World Bank will have an immediate impact on equipping Fiji to withstand future shocks – whether they be climate change, pandemics, or global conflicts."

The new support includes US$50 million (FJ$109 million) on highly concessional terms from the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank's fund for the world's most in-need countries. The balance of this new support is on through the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), which provides loans to middle-income and creditworthy low-income countries, as well as by coordinating responses to regional and global challenges.