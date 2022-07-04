Left Menu

Russia to lift COVID-19 curbs on entry into the country from July 15

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-07-2022
Russia to lift COVID-19 curbs on entry into the country from July 15
Russia will lift COVID-19 restrictions on entry into the country starting on July 15, the government's coronavirus task force said on Monday.

Russia had imposed restrictions on the entry of foreign nationals from some countries and set other conditions for crossing its border during the pandemic.

