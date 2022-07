German, Russian foreign ministers meeting at G20 not up for discussion, says Berlin

A meeting between German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, while in Indonesia for the G20 is not up for discussion due to the war in Ukraine, a German foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Baerbock will attend the G20 meeting on Thursday and Friday, said the ministry spokesperson. Lavrov is expected to attend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)