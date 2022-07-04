Sebi penalises 3 individuals in Covidh Technologies case

Sebi has imposed fines totaling Rs 60 lakh on three individuals for stock price manipulation and failing to comply with summons issued by the regulator in a case related to Covidh Technologies Ltd.

In its order, the capital markets regulator levied a fine of Rs 25 lakh each on Nisha Yadav and Jalaj Agarwal and Rs 10 lakh on Prabhakara Rao Alokam.

The order came after Sebi investigated the scrip of Covidh Technologies Ltd (CTL) to ascertain a violation of norms for the period February 16-21, 2017.

The regulator found that Yadav and Agarwal received 4.6 lakh shares and 4.2 lakh shares off-market at a discount and simultaneously disseminated SMSes recommending buying the scrip of Covidh.

Aloka, the director, and promoter of the company, received money from Yadav and also had off-market transactions with Agarwal.

All of them then offloaded shares of CTL and created 69.98 percent of the total market volume during the investigation period.

Yadav and Agarwal also created artificial buy volumes in the market by placing majority buy orders during the early hours of trading.

''There was no corporate announcement made hence buying of shares was to provide misleading appearance as buyer and using SMS circulation attract new buyers in the scrip...,'' Sebi's Adjudicating Officer Barnali Mukherjee said in the order passed on Thursday.

She also noted that several summons and reminders were issued to Yadav and Agarwal, but they failed to reply.

Thereafter, the notices contravened the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices).

In another order, the regulator slapped a fine of Rs 10 lakh on two entities for fraudulent trading in the scrip of Sun & Shine Worldwide Ltd.

Besides, in a separate order, the regulator levied a fine of Rs 9 lakh on seven entities for indulging in manipulative trade practices in the matter of Sanco Industries Ltd.

The amount has to be paid by the entities jointly and severally.

The order came after Sebi investigated respect alleged manipulation in the scrip of Sanco Industries Ltd (SIL) for the period between January to November 2016.

The regulator also imposed fines totaling Rs 7 lakh on three entities in a case about disclosure lapses in the matter of Williamson Financial Services Ltd.