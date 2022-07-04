Left Menu

Exports rise 16.78 pc to USD 37.94 bn in Jun; trade deficit at record USD 25.63 bn

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 18:41 IST
Exports rise 16.78 pc to USD 37.94 bn in Jun; trade deficit at record USD 25.63 bn
  • Country:
  • India

India's merchandise exports in June rose by 16.78 per cent year-on-year to USD 37.94 billion while the trade deficit ballooned to a record USD 25.63 billion, according to the government's preliminary data released on Monday.

Imports expanded by 51 per cent to USD 63.58 billion in June compared to the year-ago month, the data showed.

The trade deficit stood at USD 9.61 billion in June 2021.

Cumulative exports in April-June 2022-23 rose by about 22.22 per cent to USD 116.77 billion while imports increased 47.31 per cent to USD 187.02 billion during the period.

The trade deficit during the first three months of this fiscal widened to USD 70.25 billion from USD 31.42 billion in the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022