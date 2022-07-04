Left Menu

LIC to invest Rs 80.67 crore in rights issue of its Nepal joint venture

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-07-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 18:55 IST
LIC to invest Rs 80.67 crore in rights issue of its Nepal joint venture
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned LIC will invest Rs 80.67 crore in the proposed rights issue of its joint venture LIC (Nepal) Ltd.

The proposal was approved during the insurer's board meeting on Monday.

LIC, which got listed on the bourses in May, will hold its first Annual General Meeting on September 27, 2022, according to stock exchange filing.

''Approval has been accorded for investing in the proposed rights issue of LIC (Nepal) Ltd worth NPR 127.07 cr (INR 80.67 Crore) approximately subject to the prevalent exchange rate for infusing capital in LIC (Nepal) Ltd,'' it said.

LIC owns 55 per cent stake in LIC (Nepal).

In another filing, LIC said the central government has nominated Suchindra Mishra, Additional Secretary, Department of Financial Services, as Government Director on its board with immediate effect.

He replaces Pankaj Jain.

Shares of LIC rose 2.33 per cent to close at Rs 692.50 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022