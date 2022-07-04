Left Menu

Steel Authority of India Limited launches tableau at Kolkata

The Company has also planned several other thematic events to celebrate this week with extensive public participation across its Plant and Unit locations.

Steel Authority of India Limited launches tableau at Kolkata
The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) launched a tableau at Kolkata today, starting celebrations under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' Iconic Week being observed by the Ministry of Steel starting from 4th to 10th July 2022. The tableau was inaugurated by Chairman, SAIL in presence of Director (Commercial) and other senior officials of the Company. Similar tableaus were also flagged off at other SAIL Plant locations. The Company has also planned several other thematic events to celebrate this week with extensive public participation across its Plant and Unit locations. The Ministry of Steel is celebrating this week as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari.

The tableau's digital screen showcases steel usage, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, and various SAIL steel products and their usages. The tableau will move across the city to raise awareness about 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and steel usage at large.

