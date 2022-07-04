UK to introduce new economic and trade sanctions on Belarus
04-07-2022
Britain said it would on Tuesday introduce new economic, trade and transport sanctions on Belarus over the country's support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The new package will include import and export bans on goods worth around 60 million pounds including on exports of oil refining goods, advanced technology components and luxury goods, and imports of Belarusian iron and steel.
Britain will also ban more Belarusian companies from issuing debt and securities in London.
