Left Menu

Three dead, one injured as cement pillar falls on vehicle at construction site

As per information provided by Mandi district emergency operations cell DEOC, five persons were in the tipper when the cement pillar fell on it at the site in Kahliyar around 4.30 am, he added.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-07-2022 09:48 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 09:37 IST
Three dead, one injured as cement pillar falls on vehicle at construction site
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons have been killed and one was injured as a cement pillar fell on a tipper vehicle at a construction site in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Tuesday morning, a senior state disaster management official said. As per information provided by the Mandi district emergency operations cell (DEOC), five persons were in the tipper when the cement pillar fell on it at the site in Kahliyar around 4.30 am, he added. The injured has been sent to zonal hospital Mandi for further treatment, he added. More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022