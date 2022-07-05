Left Menu

Over 30,000 small businesses participated in Government-funded digital training

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 05-07-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 10:49 IST
Over 30,000 small businesses participated in Government-funded digital training
 “With more features in development to support small business digitalisation, Digital Boost is on track to achieve the second half of our commitment – to have 30,000 small businesses with digital action plans – by June 2023,” Stuart Nash said. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

More than 30,000 small businesses have participated in Government-funded digital training, which supports businesses to take advantage of digital tools and new opportunities through e-commerce, Minister for Small Business Stuart Nash announced today.

"Over the last two years, many business owners had no option but to move to digital platforms in order to continue to generate revenue and meet the changing expectations of their customers. However, for large numbers of SME owners and operators, there were not easily accessible tools that allowed this transformation to take place. We decided early on that we needed to fill this educational gap in the market, so we set a target of backing 30,000 small businesses to undergo digital training. It's great that we've hit this milestone ahead of schedule," Stuart Nash said.

"Budget 2021 committed $44 million, over two years, for digital training and advice. Digital Boost was set up as a public-private partnership to fulfil our vision of New Zealand having the most digitally-enabled small business sector in the world. The most recent statistics show that since 2021, we've had more than 48,000 registered trainees in the Digital Boost programme, which includes over 30,000 small businesses.

"It's promising to see early findings from the Digital Boost impact research that show increased digital capability among businesses that have been on the platform, with users applying more digital tools to their business resulting in increased resilience and revenue.

"This is especially important considering that all innovations currently being implemented by the Government involve being digitally enabled – from paying taxes, to e-invoicing, to the use of an NZBN to access Government support. The reality is that this is likely the last generation of business owners that could survive, let alone thrive, without being digitally enabled.

"The use of digital tools has enabled Kiwi small businesses to stay connected, grow their channels to market, and drive efficiency and productivity, thereby supporting our economic recovery. As we open back up to the world, it is important that we continue to harness the power of digital tools to make businesses more resilient and sustainable.

"With more features in development to support small business digitalisation, Digital Boost is on track to achieve the second half of our commitment – to have 30,000 small businesses with digital action plans – by June 2023," Stuart Nash said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022