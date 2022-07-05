Sainsbury's reports 4% drop in first-quarter like-for-like sales
05-07-2022
British supermarket group Sainsbury's reported a 4% fall in underlying sales in its first quarter, driven by weakness in general merchandise as cash-strapped consumers held back on discretionary spending.
The company said on Tuesday its outlook for the full year was unchanged.
