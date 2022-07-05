Left Menu

Green hydrogen has potential to provide energy independence to India, says minister Puri

Green hydrogen as an alternative source of energy has the potential in providing momentum to India's journey towards energy independence by the year 2047, said Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep S. Puri.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 12:16 IST
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@HardeepSPuri. Image Credit: ANI
Green hydrogen as an alternative source of energy has the potential in providing momentum to India's journey towards energy independence by the year 2047, said Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep S. Puri. Puri made the remarks on Monday while consulting with various stakeholders on green hydrogen. The meeting was attended by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli, the Secretary, Senior Officers of the ministry, PSUs, and other stakeholders.

"We are spending Rs 12 lakh crores to import the energy. So, we have to push green hydrogen as an alternative source of energy. India has a huge edge in green hydrogen production, owing to its favourable geographic conditions and presence of abundant natural elements," Puri said. Puri added that when the sector is allowed to flourish, the green hydrogen will overcome the challenges that were faced by the fossil fuel industry.

He further said that the oil and gas PSUs have taken a number of pilot projects in the sector and some of which will start showing results this year itself. India, being a large growing economy, is going to be the hub of green hydrogen. At the consultation meeting, the stakeholders deliberated upon ways to develop the entire green hydrogen ecosystem in a way that India is able to realise the country's full potential to create a USD 12-13 trillion industry by 2050 and transform into a dominant global energy supplier, an official statement said.

Some of the stakeholders also highlighted the issues which is needed to be addressed, the statement added. (ANI)

