BLS International to provide visa services for Royal Thai Embassy in Kenya

BLS International on Tuesday said it has been authorised by the Royal Thai Embassy to provide visa services in Kenya from July 1. ''We are delighted to extend our ongoing relationship with the Royal Thai Embassy. In addition to our contract with them for processing visa applications in India, we are now proud to be chosen for Kenya as well.

''...Our centre in Kenya will be well equipped with excellent visa processing facilities, which would be easy to access and will be able to provide a delightful experience to the customers,'' BLS International Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal said in a statement.

BLS International will be providing form filling assistance to the applicants and several other value-added optional services like assistance in form filling, printing and photocopy, SMS tracking and courier services for the convenience of the applicant.

The company works with over 46 client governments, including embassies, diplomatic missions and consulates with an extensive network of more than 27,000 centres and a strength of over 20,000 employees and associates that provide consular, biometrics and citizen services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)