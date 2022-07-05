Left Menu

RD Mobile Accessories as Associate Partners for SANAM Live Music Concert

RD Mobile Accessories associated with Red FM and Phoenix Marketcity for their official Associate Partners of SANAM Live Concert held in Dublin Square at Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-07-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 17:06 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI/PNN): RD Mobile Accessories associated with Red FM and Phoenix Marketcity for their official Associate Partners of SANAM Live Concert held in Dublin Square at Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai. SANAM has grown to become a dynamic music brand boasting an eclectic mix of music, entertainment, experiences and celebration that has seeded music tourism in India. 'SANAM and RD have grown to become lifestyle brands offering and celebrating music experiences unlike any other. Both have emerged to be popular among Millennials and GenZ.

It is one of the most loved bands worldwide for its melody, audience engagement and recreation of old Bollywood songs with maintaining the originality with a touch of their essence. "As a millennial audio brand, RD is proud to be the associate partner with this young, enthusiastic band and will continue to partner with their events that resonate with our target audience. As the mission of RD says Innovate; Upgrade & Expand, the brand will have more engagement in such events and expansion in new markets. It will help the brand position itself as one of the leaders in consumer electronics by engaging with the potential target audience," said Narayan Rathod, CEO, RD Telinet Pvt Ltd.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

