Remittances from Egyptian workers abroad at $3 bln in April
05-07-2022
Remittances from Egyptian workers abroad reached $3.1 billion in the month of April, an increase of 24.4% year-on-year, the central bank said on Tuesday.
Remittances, one of the Egypt's main sources of foreign currency, declined 7.2% month-on-month, the bank added.
