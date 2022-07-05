Remittances from Egyptian workers abroad at $3 bln in April

Remittances from Egyptian workers abroad reached $3.1 billion in the month of April, an increase of 24.4% year-on-year, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Remittances, one of the Egypt's main sources of foreign currency, declined 7.2% month-on-month, the bank added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)