Flights diverted due to heavy rains in Mangaluru

Two flights that arrived from Dubai and Dammam and scheduled to land at Mangaluru International Airport MIA here Tuesday morning were diverted to Bengaluru due to heavy rains in the coast. However, it was diverted to Bengaluru and could land here only at 3.35 pm.The Bahrain-Kannur-Mangaluru plane will also be delayed, the sources said.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 05-07-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 19:33 IST
Two flights that arrived from Dubai and Dammam and scheduled to land at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) here Tuesday morning were diverted to Bengaluru due to heavy rains in the coast. MIA sources here said both the flights landed in Bengaluru and took off for Mangaluru later.

The flight from Dubai was scheduled to land in Mangaluru at 4.40 am, but was diverted to Bengaluru and landed in Mangaluru only at 8.49 am.

The flight from Dammam was scheduled to land in Mangaluru at 5.05 am. However, it was diverted to Bengaluru and could land here only at 3.35 pm.

The Bahrain-Kannur-Mangaluru plane will also be delayed, the sources said. It will land here at 11.40 pm instead of the scheduled time of 7.10 pm.

The Mangaluru to Dubai flight was also delayed. The flight which was scheduled to take off at 6.45 am could take off only at 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

