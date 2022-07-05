Over 90 pc warehouses in Asia-Pacific may deploy autonomous mobile robots by 2027: Survey

Over 90 per cent warehouses in Asia-Pacific countries, including India, are looking to deploy autonomous mobile robots by 2027, a survey report published by Zebra Technologies said on Tuesday.

According to the report, 93 per cent warehouse respondents in the survey said they are looking to deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) for person to goods movement, where workers pick goods guided by robots in the aisle.

The survey covered a total of 371 respondents in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region out of which 20 per cent were from India.

Ninety per cent each are looking to deploy AMR for material movement and sortation and 89 per cent for goods to person where goods are brought to worker at a pick station.

''As such, 51 per cent of global decision-makers and 56 per cent of APAC (including India) decision-makers feel the most important labour initiative is to reduce unnecessary tasks so associates can focus on more customer-centric work and utilise their workforce more efficiently,'' Zebra Technologies Asia Pacific, vice president and head for India and subcontinent business, Rajnish Gupta said.

According to the report, 27 per cent of warehouse operators globally and in APAC (including India) have already deployed some form of AMR at present.

''Nearly eight in 10 warehouse associates in APAC (79 per cent) and globally (78 per cent) say walking fewer miles per day would make their jobs more enjoyable, even if they had to pick or handle more items, and many strongly believe AMRs could make warehouse jobs less stressful,'' the report said.

