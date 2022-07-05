Left Menu

Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on-time performance below 50% in late June

In June the airport moved to cap the number of passengers it can accept at around 16% below 2019 levels. In a letter to parliament, Transportation Minister Mark Harbers said in the week of June 20-June 26, the on-time performance for outbound flights was 23%-48%. On-time performance measures whether a flight occurs within 15 minutes of its scheduled arrival or departure time.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 05-07-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 22:03 IST
Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on-time performance below 50% in late June
The on-time performance for outbound flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport was below 50% in late June, the government said on Tuesday, with passengers facing waits of more than 3 hours at midday on June 20. The information was made public by the Dutch Ministry of Transportation after parliament demanded weekly updates on the situation at Schiphol following severe delays at the airport in April and May.

Like many major European airports, Schiphol is suffering from staff shortages, particularly among security workers and baggage handlers. In June the airport moved to cap the number of passengers it can accept at around 16% below 2019 levels.

In a letter to parliament, Transportation Minister Mark Harbers said in the week of June 20-June 26, the on-time performance for outbound flights was 23%-48%. On-time performance measures whether a flight occurs within 15 minutes of its scheduled arrival or departure time.

