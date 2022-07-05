Left Menu

Father-daughter duo creates history in IAF, flies same formation

They were comrades, who had full faith in each other as fellow wingmen would, the release stated.Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma was commissioned in the fighter stream of the IAF in 1989.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-07-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 22:17 IST
Father-daughter duo creates history in IAF, flies same formation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A father-daughter duo has created history in the Indian Air Force (IAF), when they flew in the same formation here recently, IAF said on Tuesday.

There has not been any previous instance in the IAF where a father and his daughter were part of the same formation for a mission, an official release said.

Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma and his daughter Ananya flew in the same formation recently.

''The father-daughter duo created history on 30 May 2022, when they flew in the same formation of Hawk-132 aircraft at Air Force Station Bidar, where Flying Officer Ananya Sharma is undergoing her training before she graduates onto faster and more superior fighter aircraft of the IAF,'' the release said.

''There has not been any previous instance in the IAF where a father and his daughter were part of the same fighter formation for a mission,'' it added.

It was the mission where the two were more than just father and daughter. ''They were comrades, who had full faith in each other as fellow wingmen would,'' the release stated.

Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma was commissioned in the fighter stream of the IAF in 1989. He has had extensive experience of fighter operations, having commanded a Mig-21 squadron as well as a frontline fighter station. Having completed her B Tech in Electronics and Communication, Ananya was selected for training for the flying branch of IAF. She was commissioned as a fighter pilot in December 2021, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022