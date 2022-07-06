China, HK stocks drop on COVID flare-ups; energy shares tumble
China and Hong Kong stocks dropped on Wednesday as the country continued to grapple with COVID-19 flare-ups, while energy shares tracked a sell-off in the global oil market. ** Energy shares tumbled more than 5% in both China and Hong Kong, after a slump in global oil prices amid fears of economic recession. ** Most sectors fell in both markets.
** China is fighting a COVID-19 resurgence on multiple fronts across the country including an emerging cluster in Shanghai, spurring mass testing drives and fresh restrictions. ** Shanghai, which lifted its two-month lockdown in early June, is testing all residents in nine of its 16 districts from Tuesday to Thursday as well as those in parts of three other districts.
** "The flare-ups in places like Shanghai and Anhui contributed to the stock market weakness," said Zhiwei Zhang, president, and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. ** However, he pointed out that the market had expected a possible increase in infections, so they're no signs of panic-selling.
** Zhang also predicted higher volatility as the pace of China's economic recovery will likely slow. ** Energy shares tumbled more than 5% in both China and Hong Kong, after a slump in global oil prices amid fears of economic recession.
** Most sectors fell in both markets. ** China's property shares dropped 3.6%, while resources shares fell 2.9%.
** Tech shares were the only bright spot on the mainland, with the tech-focused STAR50 Index rising 1.3%, led by chipmakers.
