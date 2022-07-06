A diverse and eclectic class of high achievers makes SPJIMR's PGDM Class of 2022-24

MUMBAI, India, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From professional chess, cricket and football players to award-winning photographers, musicians and scouts, SPJIMR's Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGDM) class of 2022-24 has a veritable mix of exceptionally talented high achievers who are poised to start their journey of becoming the next generation of India's managers. The new batch, which started classes last week, has participants from 100 cities.

The two-year PGDM full-time residential programme has the reputation of being one of the finest MBA courses in India with an outstanding track record of student placement and success that is reflected in its leading position in the worldwide Financial Times - Masters in Management Rankings where it is ranked 39th in the world and 2nd in India. This year's 241-strong cohort has more than 80% participants with work experience and backgrounds in IT Consulting, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Automotive, Engineering, Banking & Insurance, Retail, E-Commerce, Oil and Gas, Construction, FMCG, Healthcare Products, Petroleum or Refineries, Advertising, Automation and Robotics, Aviation, Ed-Hr Tech, Education, Financial Information and Analytics, Gaming, Healthcare Services, and Hospitality.

While on campus, in addition to absorbing cutting edge management knowledge, the PGDM participants will immerse themselves in a variety of horizon-expanding experiences that will accelerate their growth as innovative leaders. They will mentor underprivileged children in 'Abhyudaya' and serve rural internships in the Development of Corporate Citizenship (DoCC). They will attend the Personal Growth Lab (PG Lab) in the verdant Lonavala valley to stimulate self-awareness and start working in their chosen Assessment and Development of Managerial and Administrative Potential (ADMAP) committees. They will participate in Science of Spirituality (SoS) exercises in their journey towards self-mastery and develop a ''maker-innovator'' mindset in a multi-term laboratory-based design thinking and innovation journey to create solutions to real-world problems. They will also spend a mini-term at leading international schools through the Global Fast Track programme, learning the nuances of being a global citizen and manager. Participants will also join various clubs of their choice during their two years on campus.

Dr Varun Nagaraj, Dean SPJIMR, said, ''It is a pleasure to welcome our talented PGDM 22-24 class to campus. We look forward to partnering with them over the next two years as they transition into wise innovators who will make a positive impact on the economy, society, and the planet.'' PGDM Programme Chairperson Dr Sajeev Abraham George, added, ''We are excited to welcome the new batch to the campus and confident that the curriculum and the immersive experiences will help them learn to be socially sensitive leaders with a global mindset.'' About SPJIMR: S P Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) (http://www.spjimr.org) is a constituent of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and is ranked among the top ten business schools in India. As a premier school of management, SPJIMR is noted for its distinctive pedagogic innovations and pioneering programmes that aim to deliver on its mission to 'influence practice and promote value-based growth'. The Institute operates from its 45-acre campus in Andheri, Mumbai, with a campus in New Delhi. To avoid confusing us with any other institution, look for the five strokes logo and the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan association.

