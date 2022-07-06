Left Menu

Aurobindo Pharma arm receives USFDA nod for Triamcinolone Acetonide injectable suspension

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 15:38 IST
Aurobindo Pharma arm receives USFDA nod for Triamcinolone Acetonide injectable suspension
Aurobindo Pharma Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd on Wednesday said its arm, Eugia Pharma Specialities Ltd, has received a final approval from the US health regulator to manufacture and market Triamcinolone Acetonide injectable suspension indicated for various conditions, including allergies and rheumatoid arthritis.

The approval by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for Triamcinolone Acetonide injectable suspension for strengths of 200 mg/5 ml and 400 mg/10 ml, multiple-dose vials, the company said.

The product is being launched this month, it added.

It is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's reference listed drug Kenalog-40 injectable suspension, 40 mg/ml, the company said.

Citing IQVIA data, Aurobindo said the approved product has an estimated market size of around USD 73 million for the 12 months ended May 2022.

Aurobindo said this is the 142nd abbreviated new drug application, including 8 tentative approvals received, out of Eugia Pharma Specialty Group (EPSG) facilities, manufacturing both oral and sterile specialty products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the problem

Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022