Left Menu

Russian foreign ministry says Turkey hasn't detained grain ship

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 15:54 IST
Russian foreign ministry says Turkey hasn't detained grain ship

Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that reports the Russian-flagged cargo ship Zhibek Zholy was detained in the Turkish port of Karasu on suspicion of carrying stolen Ukrainian grain are false.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Alexei Zaitsev said the 7,146 dwt Zhibek Zholy, which Ukrainian authorities have said is carrying grain from the occupied port of Berdyansk, was "undergoing standard procedures".

Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey said on Sunday that Turkish authorities had detained Zhibek Zholy. Reuters previously reported that Ukraine had asked Turkey to arrest the ship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the problem

Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022