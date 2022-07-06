Left Menu

Maha: Driver dies in fire caused by collision between two trucks

A 25-year-old man driving a tipper truck was charred to death on Wednesday in a fire triggered by the collision between two tipper trucks in Bhandara district of Maharashtra, police said.The accident occurred on a turning near Dhaba village on the Bhandara-Tumsar state highway around 6 AM, a police official said, adding that one of the trucks was transporting coal.

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 06-07-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 18:50 IST
Maha: Driver dies in fire caused by collision between two trucks
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man driving a tipper truck was charred to death on Wednesday in a fire triggered by the collision between two tipper trucks in Bhandara district of Maharashtra, police said.

The accident occurred on a turning near Dhaba village on the Bhandara-Tumsar state highway around 6 AM, a police official said, adding that one of the trucks was transporting coal. ''Due to the impact of the collision, both the trucks caught fire while the front portion of the tipper truck headed towards Bhandara was badly damaged. Its driver, Irfan Mohammad Aslam Sheikh, was charred to death in the fire as he got stuck inside the damaged cabin,'' he said. The deceased driver was a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Fire tenders doused the fire after which traffic police removed them from the road, clearing the way for vehicular traffic on the state highway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022