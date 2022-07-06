Left Menu

Equitas SFB gross advances rise 22 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 21:03 IST
Equitas SFB gross advances rise 22 pc
Equitas Small Finance Bank (Equitas SFB) on Wednesday said its gross advances grew by 22 per cent from a year ago to Rs 21,699 crore as of June 30.

The bank's disbursements during Q1 FY23 rose by 156 per cent to Rs 3,238 crore as against Rs 1,265 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Equitas SFB said in a regulatory filing.

Total deposits increased by 19 per cent year-on-year to Rs 20,386 crore, it added.

The CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits were up by 55 per cent at Rs 10,548 crore as of June 30.

Equitas SFB said the numbers mentioned as on June 30 are provisional unaudited numbers and are subject to approval by the audit committee and board of directors. It is also subject to review by the statutory auditors of the bank.

Equitas SFB stock closed 0.38 per cent higher at Rs 39.35 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

