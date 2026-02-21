Mumbai's Air Quality Woes: February's Unsettling AQI Trends
Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) reached its fifth-highest level for February, classified as 'moderate' at 130. Peak readings were 172 in Bandra Kurla Complex and 256 in Worli. The persistent high AQI levels pose health risks to individuals with respiratory and cardiovascular conditions, underscoring the city's air quality challenges.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai's air quality issues persist as the city registered its fifth-highest Air Quality Index (AQI) level for February, marking a 'moderate' 130. This assessment comes from the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app, collecting data from multiple city locations.
Significantly, the AQI recorded peaks of 172 in the Bandra Kurla Complex and alarmingly reached 256 in Worli, classifying it as 'poor.' Such readings highlight ongoing environmental concerns, particularly affecting residents with respiratory disorders or heart conditions.
In January, the city's air quality saw eight days below a 100 AQI threshold. Health authorities warn that sustained high AQI poses serious health risks to vulnerable groups. The findings stress an urgent need for strategies to improve air quality and safeguard public health.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Air Quality
- Pollution
- Health
- Risks
- Environment
- SAMEER app
- Bandra Kurla Complex
- Worli
- AQI
ALSO READ
UN Report Warns of ‘Ethnic Cleansing’ Risks in Gaza and West Bank
India's Crude Oil Strategy: Balancing Geopolitical Risks and Supply Diversity
Optimistic about AI, but it poses significant risks; could bring Tsunami in job market: IMF MD Georgieva.
Trump's Environmental Rollback: New Rule Set to Boost Coal Plants
New Ministry MCERT to Launch in 2026: Unifying Housing, Transport and Environment Reform