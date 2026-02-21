Left Menu

Mumbai's Air Quality Woes: February's Unsettling AQI Trends

Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) reached its fifth-highest level for February, classified as 'moderate' at 130. Peak readings were 172 in Bandra Kurla Complex and 256 in Worli. The persistent high AQI levels pose health risks to individuals with respiratory and cardiovascular conditions, underscoring the city's air quality challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-02-2026 08:15 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 08:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's air quality issues persist as the city registered its fifth-highest Air Quality Index (AQI) level for February, marking a 'moderate' 130. This assessment comes from the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app, collecting data from multiple city locations.

Significantly, the AQI recorded peaks of 172 in the Bandra Kurla Complex and alarmingly reached 256 in Worli, classifying it as 'poor.' Such readings highlight ongoing environmental concerns, particularly affecting residents with respiratory disorders or heart conditions.

In January, the city's air quality saw eight days below a 100 AQI threshold. Health authorities warn that sustained high AQI poses serious health risks to vulnerable groups. The findings stress an urgent need for strategies to improve air quality and safeguard public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

