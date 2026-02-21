Left Menu

Neymar Contemplates Retirement Amid World Cup Uncertainty

Brazilian striker Neymar, after extending his contract with Santos, is contemplating retiring by the end of the year. Battling injuries, Neymar remains unsure about participating in the World Cup. Having recently undergone knee surgery, he has scored 79 goals for Brazil but hasn't played since October 2023.

21-02-2026
Neymar, the iconic Brazilian footballer, has hinted at a possible retirement by the end of the year, despite his recent contract extension with Santos.

Injuries have plagued the 34-year-old striker, raising doubts about his participation in the upcoming World Cup. Neymdar shared his thoughts candidly on Brazilian online channel Caze, expressing uncertainty about the future.

Having not played for the national team since October 2023, Neymar's return is further complicated by Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti's stance on selecting only fully fit players for the World Cup.

