Trump Defies Supreme Court Ruling: Upholds Tariffs Amid Controversy

Despite a Supreme Court ruling against his tariffs, President Trump maintains 'nothing changes' in the trade deal with India. He defends the tariffs as essential, claiming they have prevented wars and strengthened national security. Trump's stance has sparked significant debate over his economic policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-02-2026 07:33 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 07:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, President Donald Trump declared that the recent US Supreme Court decision, which deemed his global tariffs illegal, will not affect the trade deal with India. Despite the setback, Trump announced new tariffs, signaling a controversial continuation of his administration's economic strategies.

Trump criticized the Supreme Court justices who ruled against him, calling them 'fools and lapdogs'. At a press conference, he affirmed that the trade deal with India remains unchanged, emphasizing that India will continue paying tariffs while the US will not, portraying it as a significant diplomatic victory.

Trump also reiterated that his tariff policies contributed to resolving conflicts, especially highlighting their role in mitigating tensions between India and Pakistan. As he signed a Proclamation for a temporary import duty, Trump stressed the tariffs' importance in securing national interests.

