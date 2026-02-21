Trump Defies Supreme Court Ruling: Upholds Tariffs Amid Controversy

In a bold move, President Donald Trump declared that the recent US Supreme Court decision, which deemed his global tariffs illegal, will not affect the trade deal with India. Despite the setback, Trump announced new tariffs, signaling a controversial continuation of his administration's economic strategies.

Trump criticized the Supreme Court justices who ruled against him, calling them 'fools and lapdogs'. At a press conference, he affirmed that the trade deal with India remains unchanged, emphasizing that India will continue paying tariffs while the US will not, portraying it as a significant diplomatic victory.

Trump also reiterated that his tariff policies contributed to resolving conflicts, especially highlighting their role in mitigating tensions between India and Pakistan. As he signed a Proclamation for a temporary import duty, Trump stressed the tariffs' importance in securing national interests.