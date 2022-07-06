Left Menu

British Airways to cut more flights during summer holiday months

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 22:32 IST
British Airways will cut more flights during the crucial summer holiday months, as airlines and airports across Europe struggle to keep up with strong post-pandemic demand from holidaymakers.

Britain last month temporarily relaxed rules around airport slots to allow airlines to devise realistic flight schedules and avoid last minute cancellations in light of staff shortages. "This new flexibility means that we can further reduce our schedule and consolidate some of our quieter services so that we can protect as many of our holiday flights as possible," a BA spokesperson said in an email.

PA Media reported earlier on Wednesday that the airline was cancelling 10,300 more short-haul flights until October end. (https://bit.ly/3OPsXvS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

