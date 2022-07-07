Railways terminates services of NHSRCL MD Satish Agnihotri

The Railways has ''terminated'' the services of NHSRCL Managing Director Satish Agnihotri, senior officials said on Thursday.

Agnihotri was in-charge of the government's prestigious bullet train project.

Rajendra Prasad, Director, Projects, National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited(NHSRCL) has been handed over the charge temporarily, the officials said.

