Railways terminates services of NHSRCL MD Satish Agnihotri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 13:10 IST
The Railways has ''terminated'' the services of NHSRCL Managing Director Satish Agnihotri, senior officials said on Thursday.

Agnihotri was in-charge of the government's prestigious bullet train project.

Rajendra Prasad, Director, Projects, National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited(NHSRCL) has been handed over the charge temporarily, the officials said.

