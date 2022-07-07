Coal-based power generation rises 27 pc in June

Coal-based power generation increased by 26.58 percent to 95,880 million units in June, as per official data.

This comes in the wake of several parts of the country witnessing power outrages in the peak summer months of April and May due to a shortage of coal supplies at various thermal plants.

Coal-based power generation stood at 75,747 million units (MU) in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal, according to the coal ministry's data.

''The overall power generation in June 2022 has been 17.73 percent higher than the power generated in June 2021,'' it added.

However, on a sequential basis, coal-based power generation dropped by 2.77 percent in June compared to 98,609 MU in May this fiscal.

Total power generation also dipped by 0.76 percent to 1,38,995 MU in June from 1,40,059 MU in May.

With monsoon hitting many parts of the country, Coal India Chairman Pramod Agrawal recently said the state-owned firm is geared up to meet its part of committed coal supplies to the power sector, and stressed that building up dry fuel stock timely by electricity-generating plants will be crucial.

''Timely stock build-up by the power plants when coal is available will be crucial. We are gearing up to meet our part of committed supplies to the power sector in the ensuing months,'' Agrawal had told PTI in an interview.

Coal India, which accounts for over 80 percent of domestic coal output, is one of the major suppliers of fossil fuels to the power sector.

Stating that the company is targeting to close the first quarter with 35 million tonnes (MTs) incremental production compared to the same quarter of last year, he had said the firm's output tempo is progressing in this direction.

Terming the recent coal shortages as a 'misnomer', Agrawal had said Coal India Ltd's (CIL) pitheads are stocked with around 46 MT of coal, whereas the dry fuel stock at power plants stands at around 24 MT.

The chairman had said the demand-supply mismatch witnessed in the recent past was on account of three reasons. Firstly, there was an unforeseen escalation in power demand on the back of a strong post-pandemic economic revival. Secondly, the blazing summer heat across the northern plains of the country further accelerated the demand.

Finally, the international coal prices, which are simmering over for the past many months, have deterred imports by international coal-based power plants, the chairman had explained.

CIL aims to supply 565 MT to the power sector during FY'23.

