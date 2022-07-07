Guardians Real Estate Advisory facilitates sale of 1,827 properties worth Rs 3,133 cr in Apr-Jun

Property brokerage The Guardians Real Estate Advisory on Thursday said it has facilitated sales of 1,827 units worth Rs 3,133 crore in Mumbai majorly during the April-June period, more than three-times the sales in the same quarter last year, on lower base effect and revival in housing demand.

The Mumbai-based company had sold 580 units worth Rs 856 crore on behalf of real estate developers during the first quarter of the last fiscal, which was impacted by the second wave of the COVID pandemic.

In the entire last fiscal, The Guardian Real Estate Advisory, which currently has over 900 employees, facilitated sales of 5,468 units worth Rs 8,127 core.

In a statement, the company reported that it has ''clocked in a consolidated sales turnover for its developer clientele of Rs 3,133 crore in Q1 FY 2022-23.'' It sold 1,827 units on behalf of builders, totalling to 12 lakh square feet area.

The company said it is targeting to sell properties worth Rs 15,000 crore this financial year.

In Mumbai Metropolitan Region, it facilitated sales of 397 units worth Rs 599 crore in the Western suburbs across 11 projects. The Central suburbs saw sales of 866 units worth Rs 1,530 crore across 15 projects. While South Mumbai resulted in 291 units worth Rs 779 crore sold across 10 projects. New markets beyond Mumbai saw sales of 273 units worth Rs 225 crore across 5 projects.

Ram Naik, Director at The Guardians Real Estate Advisory, said, ''The reason why we sold more homes consistently in the last two years of the pandemic and also in the first quarter of this financial year is due to the convergence between our market and product intelligence, technology, marketing and sales strategies, which has helped our developer clients to adapt to the sudden disruptions caused by the various factors.'' In organised property brokerage market, Anarock, PropTiger.com, Square Yards, India Sotheby's International Realty, 360 Realtors, Quikr Realty, The Guardians Real Estate Advisory, Elite Landbase, Geetanjali Homestate, Xanadu Realty, Wealth Clinic and The Heena Realty Makers are major players, among others.

