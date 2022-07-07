APM Terminals Pipavav resumes shipment of bulk agri commodities

Mumbai, Jul 7 (PTI) APM Terminals Pipavav has resumed shipment of bulk agri commodities after setting up of a new warehousing facility at the port.

The latest facility is in addition to the existing warehouse near the port, which will now be used for handling additional cargo, APM Terminals Pipavav said in a statement.

The first such export consignment was shipped out from the port to Norway recently on a general cargo vessel BBC REEF, it said.

According to a company spokesperson, large shipment of agri commodities had been suspended at the port a couple of years back due to handling capacity issues.

Connected to the Direct Freight Corridor (DFC), APM Terminals Pipavav is one of the gateway ports for containers, dry bulk cargo, liquid bulk and RoRo (passenger cars) services.

With the development of a multi-modal logistics park in the vicinity, the Port Pipavav would be able to offer enhanced connectivity by road and rail (direct freight corridor) to the customers, it added.

''We are happy to welcome Greenfield and their international partners to our list of esteemed customers for break bulk shipment which requires special expertise, and we are proud to have the skilled workforce.

''Through our warehousing infrastructure, skilled and experienced manpower and development of a multi-modal logistics park around our port, we offer customised solutions to our customers to enable them to optimise their supply chain via quick, environment-friendly and efficient gateway for exports and imports,'' said Jakob Friis Sorensen, MD of APM Terminals Pipavav.

Being in the agro-food sector, it is important for Greenfield Derivatives to ensure that its customers receive their shipment in time to further plan their processes, said Jeetendra Jain, Managing Director, Greenfields Derivatives Pvt Ltd.

''So far, we have been exporting our produce via containerised mode. However, post Covid-19, non-availability of containers and higher freight charges have made us rethink our export plans. We firmly believe that break bulk is the future for the agri-food sector. APM Terminals Pipavav has required expertise and infrastructure to export our consignment safely, quickly, and economically,'' said Jain.

The port's current annual cargo handling capacity includes 1.35 million TEU containers, 4 million metric tonnes of dry bulk, 2 million metric tonnes of liquid bulk and 2,50,000 passenger cars.

