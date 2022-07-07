Left Menu

Egypt registers primary surplus of 98.5 bln EGP for 2022/21

07-07-2022
Egypt registered a primary surplus of 98.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($5.23 billion) in the 2021/22 financial year to June 30, the country's finance ministry said on Thursday.

The overall budget deficit stood at 6.1% of GDP, the statement added. ($1 = 18.8500 Egyptian pounds)

