Egypt registers primary surplus of 98.5 bln EGP for 2022/21
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 07-07-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 18:08 IST
Egypt registered a primary surplus of 98.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($5.23 billion) in the 2021/22 financial year to June 30, the country's finance ministry said on Thursday.
The overall budget deficit stood at 6.1% of GDP, the statement added. ($1 = 18.8500 Egyptian pounds)
