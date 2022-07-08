Six killed in TN in road accident

As many as 6 passengers, including 2 women were killed and 10 others were injured on Friday after a state-run transport corporation bus they travelled rammed into a truck on a highway near here, police said. The Chidambaram-bound bus from Chennai hit a container truck off Maduranthakam on the Chennai-Tiruchirappalli highway, a Chengelpet District police officer told PTI adding at least 10 others were injured and they were taken to a hospital. A probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)