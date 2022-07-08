Left Menu

Six killed in TN in road accident

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-07-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 13:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 6 passengers, including 2 women were killed and 10 others were injured on Friday after a state-run transport corporation bus they travelled rammed into a truck on a highway near here, police said. The Chidambaram-bound bus from Chennai hit a container truck off Maduranthakam on the Chennai-Tiruchirappalli highway, a Chengelpet District police officer told PTI adding at least 10 others were injured and they were taken to a hospital. A probe is on.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

