KOLKATA TEA AUCTION REPORT

There was good demand for all categories of teas during Sale 27 which was held on 5th and 6th July 2022. According to CTTA officials, the total offerings amounted to 1,53,577 packages comprising 79,666 packages of CTC, 42,769 packages of Orthodox, 3,664 packages of Darjeeling, and 27,478 packages of Dust teas.

CTC leaf met with strong demand and 17,48,935 kg of different categories were sold at an average price of Rs 241.02 per kg. Around 48.58 percent of the total quantity was sold at above Rs 250 per kg. Liquoring Assams witnessed competition around the last levels. Few Cachar and plainer Dooars were irregular around last. Exporters witnessed some inquiry for bolder broken and fannings.

Orthodox leaf also saw a strong demand during this auction. The total sold quantity amounted to 9,76,426 kg which was 93.17 percent of total Orthodox offerings. The average price marked was Rs 366.85 per kg and 86.03 percent of the total quantity was sold at the higher price level.

Well-made whole leaf, broken, and fannings witnessed good competition and sold at fully firm to dearer rates. The remainder was sold firm around the last levels. CIS observed good support.

There was a fair demand for Darjeeling teas and 3,664 kg of different categories were sold at an average price of Rs 473.56 per kg. Around 43.25 percent of the total quantity was sold above Rs 500 per kg. Broken, fanning and second flush teas met with improved demand.

The remainder was sold in line with quality. Exporters were active.

Dust teas marked strong support once again. The total demand amounted to 7,46,131 kg which was sold at an average price of Rs 265.24 per kg. Near about 55.39 percent of the total quantity was sold above Rs 250 per kg. Liquoring Assam witnessed some competition. The remainder was barely steady with browner teas irregularly easier. Western India remained active.

