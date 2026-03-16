Consolidate yourself to boycott BJP in assembly polls: Bengal CM Mamata tells people at Kolkata rally.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:15 IST
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- India
Consolidate yourself to boycott BJP in assembly polls: Bengal CM Mamata tells people at Kolkata rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Mamata Banerjee
- Kolkata
- BJP
- assembly polls
- elections
- West Bengal
- rally
- Bengal CM
- politics
- voters
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