Left Menu

BGMI Unites with Kolkata Knight Riders: Fearless Cricket Meets Gaming

KRAFTON India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) partner to introduce exclusive KKR-themed content in the BGMI 4.3 update, launching March 25. This collaboration brings new in-game items and experiences, integrating cricket fandom and gaming culture for India's mobile-first generation, enhancing fan engagement beyond traditional platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:16 IST
BGMI Unites with Kolkata Knight Riders: Fearless Cricket Meets Gaming
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BGMI players can look forward to an exciting new update, as KRAFTON India collaborates with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL franchise, bringing exclusive content to the game starting March 25. This partnership marks a novel intersection of cricket and gaming, targeting India's mobile-first audience.

The update, version 4.3, will feature KKR-themed collectibles, including the Knight Dominion Set and Eden Charge Buggy. In addition, dedicated Photo Booth POIs across Erangel and Livik will allow gamers to capture moments alongside virtual KKR players, enhancing the fan experience beyond standard cosmetic add-ons.

This collaboration aims to deepen BGMI's role as a platform where sports fandom and gaming culture intertwine, offering a unique format for cricket enthusiasts to demonstrate their team loyalty while gaming. With the convergence of these two passions, BGMI aspires to extend engagement beyond stadiums and screens, into the digital battleground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
2
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India
4
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026