BGMI Unites with Kolkata Knight Riders: Fearless Cricket Meets Gaming
KRAFTON India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) partner to introduce exclusive KKR-themed content in the BGMI 4.3 update, launching March 25. This collaboration brings new in-game items and experiences, integrating cricket fandom and gaming culture for India's mobile-first generation, enhancing fan engagement beyond traditional platforms.
BGMI players can look forward to an exciting new update, as KRAFTON India collaborates with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL franchise, bringing exclusive content to the game starting March 25. This partnership marks a novel intersection of cricket and gaming, targeting India's mobile-first audience.
The update, version 4.3, will feature KKR-themed collectibles, including the Knight Dominion Set and Eden Charge Buggy. In addition, dedicated Photo Booth POIs across Erangel and Livik will allow gamers to capture moments alongside virtual KKR players, enhancing the fan experience beyond standard cosmetic add-ons.
This collaboration aims to deepen BGMI's role as a platform where sports fandom and gaming culture intertwine, offering a unique format for cricket enthusiasts to demonstrate their team loyalty while gaming. With the convergence of these two passions, BGMI aspires to extend engagement beyond stadiums and screens, into the digital battleground.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- BGMI
- KKR
- Kolkata Knight Riders
- gaming
- cricket
- IPL
- update
- collaboration
- esports
- fan engagement
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