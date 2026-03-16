BJP releases first list of 144 candidates for West Bengal polls, fields Suvendu Adhikari from Bhabanipur in Kolkata.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:03 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP releases first list of 144 candidates for West Bengal polls, fields Suvendu Adhikari from Bhabanipur in Kolkata.
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- BJP
- West Bengal
- Polls
- Candidates
- Suvendu Adhikari
- Bhabanipur
- Elections
- Kolkata
- Politics
- Strategy
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