SAS CEO says agreeing to pilots' current demands would keep investors away

Scandinavian airline SAS is not able to agree to the current demands made by unions representing pilots on strike because such a deal would scare off potential new investors, the company's chief executive said on Friday.

"That would be very damaging because it doesn't allow us to get investors in," Anko van der Werff said in an interview.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)