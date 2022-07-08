BII to invest Rs 1,925 crore in Mahindra & Mahindra's electric SUV biz

UK's development finance institution British International Investment (BII) will invest up to Rs 1,925 crore in Mahindra & Mahindra's electric SUV business as the automaker embarks on strengthening its presence in the fast-growing electric vehicles market.

Mahindra & Mahindra will also invest up to Rs 1,925 crore in its new subsidiary and it expects that electric SUVs will account for 20-30 per cent of its total SUV volumes by 2027, which translates into two-lakh cars per year, the company said on Friday.

The subsidiary -- EV Co -- is envisaged to have a total capital infusion of around Rs 8,000 crore between fiscal 2024 and 2027 for its planned product portfolio.

BII will invest up to Rs 1,925 crore in the form of compulsory convertible instruments at a valuation of up to Rs 70,070 crore, resulting in 2.75 per cent to 4.76 per cent ownership in EV Co, as per the agreement between BII and M&M.

The British impact investor will initially invest Rs 1,200 crore and the remaining Rs 725 crore will be pumped in once EV Co achieves certain milestones. The investments by the entity will be only for the passenger four-wheeler segment.

M&M said it expects the first round of BII's capital investment to be completed not later than June 2023 on fulfilment of conditions precedent and the balance, post completion of certain milestones in FY24.

The funds will be utilised primarily to create and market electric SUV portfolios with advanced technologies, the statement said.

''We are extremely delighted to have BII as a partner in our SUV electric journey. In BII, we have found a like-minded long term partner who is committed to combating the climate emergency. The Mahindra Group aims to be Planet Positive by 2040,'' Anish Shah, MD & CEO of M&M. said.

According to the company, M&M and BII will work jointly to bring other like-minded investors into the EV Co to match the funding requirement in a phased manner.

''This is just not one investment. This is also the starting point. We will bring more investors at higher valuation as we go forward,'' Shah said.

''BII's anchor investment will be key to attracting additional sources of private capital into this exciting venture with the Mahindra Group. The acceleration of EV development in India will be critical to supporting the country in reaching its emission targets as well as improving air quality in many urban areas,'' Nick O'Donohoe, CEO of British International Investment, said.

According to the statement, BII's investment is designed to significantly accelerate the availability and adoption of electric vehicles in India and other markets served by M&M.

Stating that the electric SUV segment is at an inflection point, M&M Executive Director for Auto and Farm Sector, Rajesh Jejurikar said, ''Mahindra has very exciting plans to be a leader in the electric SUV space. We would share our vision that includes our comprehensive product, technology, and platform strategy at the UK event on 15 August 2022''.

''BII will be an initial investor in the company. They valued the business at about USD 9 billion. The reason they looked at the valuation like this is because they see core strengths in the Mahindra SUV portfolio and the success of its recent models besides strong technology capability, the ability to get the cost right to price products which are high on technology as well,'' Jejurikar told PTI.

He said the company plans to unveil an electric SUV, XUV 400 in September and deliveries are scheduled to commence from January-March period of 2023.

''I am confident that we should be able to get a business or volume penetration of 20-30 per cent of the SUV volume by FY 2027. We are confident that we have a strong future in the electric SUV space,'' he added.

EV Co will significantly leverage the broader manufacturing capabilities, product development and design organisations along with the ecosystem of suppliers, dealers, and financiers of M&M.

''The business will be very asset light. What we are definitely going to leverage is the manufacturing assets, where in Mahindra will be manufacturing all these EVs on a sub-contract arrangement for the new company,” Jejurikar said.

Khaitan & Co acted as the legal counsel to Mahindra & Mahindra on the deal.

A recent survey by Roland Berger, Indian consumers are twice as likely as their counterparts in the UK and the US to consider the purchase of an EV.

BII is the new name for the UK's Development Finance Institution which was formerly known as CDC Group.

