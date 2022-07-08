Doctor killed in road accident in J-K’s Ramban

A doctor was killed when his car skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Friday, officials said.

The accident took place near Sangaldan town, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Muzaffar Ahmed Wani, a resident of Kulgam district, the officials said.

Wani was on the way to home in Mahore, Kulgam, where he was posted as medical officer, they said.

