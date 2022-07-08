Left Menu

Doctor killed in road accident in J-K’s Ramban

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-07-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 20:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A doctor was killed when his car skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Friday, officials said.

The accident took place near Sangaldan town, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Muzaffar Ahmed Wani, a resident of Kulgam district, the officials said.

Wani was on the way to home in Mahore, Kulgam, where he was posted as medical officer, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

