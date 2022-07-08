Business brief

Shriram General Insurance and City Union Bank on Friday signed a corporate agency agreement for distribution of the insurer's products through the bank's network of 727 branches.

Under the agreement, the insurer will offer personal lines of products such as motor, personal accident, home and travel along with commercial lines of products, including property, marine and engineering to the bank's customers, a release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)