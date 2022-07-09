Left Menu

PTI | Wayanad | Updated: 09-07-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 12:06 IST
3 killed in road accident in Kerala
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three people were killed and two others injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree in Kalpetta in the high range district on Saturday morning, police said.

The mishap occurred around 6.00 this morning, they said.

The injured have been admitted to the government hospital in Kalpetta.

All the occupants of the car, including the deceased were reportedly students of a private engineering college in Coimbatore. They were on their way to the house of one of the passengers hailing from the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

