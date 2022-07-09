Left Menu

CBI, IT search house of former NBCC official DK Mittal, disproportionate assets case registered

A search by a joint team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax (IT) is underway at the house of the former Chief General Manager of National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) DK Mittal, in connection with a 'Prevention of Corruption Act'. He has recently retired from the corporation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 14:25 IST
CBI, IT search house of former NBCC official DK Mittal, disproportionate assets case registered
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A search by a joint team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax (IT) is underway at the house of the former Chief General Manager of National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) DK Mittal, in connection with a 'Prevention of Corruption Act'. He has recently retired from the corporation. With its headquarters in Delhi, NBCC is a leader in the construction sector.

A senior CBI official confirmed that a team conducted searches at the house of the former official Mittal at Sector 19 in Noida. CBI has registered disproportionate assets case against his known sources of income.

During the search that started on Friday late night, the agencies have recovered huge cash and jewelleries. It has been claimed that cash worth of Rs 1 crore and jewellery worth an equivalent amount has been recovered. Teams are looking for more cash and undisclosed investments, bank lockers and bank accounts.

CBI has informed Income Tax Department about the matter, upon which a team of income tax officials also reached the location this morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship carrier plane; Argentine 'gargoyle' shows how huge predatory dinosaurs evolved and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship car...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022