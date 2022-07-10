Left Menu

Karnataka: Car falls into rivulet, two men feared drowned

A search operation was carried out by the local police, fire and emergency service personnel along with public and four divers from Savanoor.After several hours, the team managed to retrieve the car by Sunday afternoon but the two passengers in the vehicle were missing.It is suspected that the duo may have been swept away downstream.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 10-07-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 18:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were feared dead after a car accidentally fell into a swollen rivulet and washed away on the Manjeshwar-Puttur-Subrahmanya state highway in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district early on Sunday.

Police said the car was driven by Dhanush (26) from Kundadka in Vittal town. He was accompanied by his brother-in-law Dhanush (21) from Manjeshwar.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane told reporters here that the incident came to light after going through footage from CCTV cameras installed in a nearby mosque.

The car got swept away around 12.30 am. A search operation was carried out by the local police, fire, and emergency service personnel along with the public and four divers from Savanoor.

After several hours, the team managed to retrieve the car by Sunday afternoon but the two passengers in the vehicle were missing.

It is suspected that the duo may have been swept away downstream. The search operations are continuing, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

