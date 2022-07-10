UAE's Lulu Group expands in country of its founder

Left Menu

LuLu Group India has its arms stretched over to hypermarkets, shopping malls, food processing units, e-commerce and fun stations.Yusuff Ali M A, 66, was born in Thrissur district of Kerala where he did his schooling before moving to Gujarat to pursue business management.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 18:13 IST
Abu Dhabi–based supermarket chain Lulu Group opened a mall in Lucknow on Sunday as it expands in the country of its founder Yusuff Ali.

Lucknow is the fourth city after Kochi, Bangalore and Thiruvananthapuram where Lulu has set up its highly popular supermarket. LuLu Group India has its arms stretched over to hypermarkets, shopping malls, food processing units, e-commerce and fun stations.

Yusuff Ali M A, 66, was born in Thrissur district of Kerala where he did his schooling before moving to Gujarat to pursue business management. He left the country in 1973 for Abu Dhabi to join the EMKE Group of companies. He founded Lulu Hypermarket in 2000 and now has operations in 22 countries across the Middle East, Asia, the US, and Europe. It has 235 retail stores in total.

''LuLu Group, with its 57,000-plus strong workforce from 42 different nations and operational bases extending over the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, China, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, Turkey, Spain, Italy, UK, USA and India, is one of the most successful corporates of the times with a steadily ascending growth curve over the years. The Group has an annual turnover of USD 8 billion globally,'' its website states.

The group operates retail stores, supermarkets, department stores, shopping malls and hypermarkets. The company produces and processes meat products, manufactures and exports silk, garments, sources, and exports various agro-products, cashew nuts, coffee, rice, pulses, fruits, meat, fish, vegetables, footwear, textiles, luggage, electronics, and household articles.

LuLu Hypermarket, the retail division, has been known as a trend setter of the retail industry in the region. It operates over 200 stores and is immensely popular with discerning shoppers across the GCC, Egypt, India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

According to information available on Lulu group's website, it has 18 hypermarkets and 7 shopping malls in its pipelines. This includes a shopping mall in Lucknow.

Besides retail, Lulu Group also has a presence in businesses such as food processing, commodities trading private labels. It is the main provider of food and consumer goods. It has two of the largest food processing facilities in India at Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai founded by FAIR EXPORTS.

According to media reports, it is also setting up a food and vegetable processing unit in Greater Noida.

Lulu Group is also present in the hospitality sector and owns five-star luxury properties, big convention centres and travel consulting companies.

LuLu Group India, the company's Indian subsidiary, has stretched its operation in hypermarkets, shopping malls, food processing units, e-commerce, fun stations, etc.

Last year, LuLu Group International's brand-retailing unit Tablez launched 'House of Toys', India's first global kids' super store at Bengaluru.

Besides, it is also expanding 'GO Sport', which is a one-stop organised sports retailer with multiple power brands and private labels.

Tablez has diverse interests in fashion, specialty retail, and food and beverages in GCC and India. It has plans to open over 100 stores in India in 2022.

India born Yusuff Ali M A is the chairman and managing director of LuLu International Shopping Mall Kochi, Kerala and LuLu International Convention Centre Thrissur, Kerala.

He is also a former member of India's Prime Minister's Global Advisory Council from 2008-2014.

He is also the Vice-Chairman – Non-Resident Keralites Affairs Department (NORKA ROOTS), government of Kerala.

